Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.29

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 2892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.