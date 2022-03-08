Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Update

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $2,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 131,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

GHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

