Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 73,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $164.11 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

