Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115. The firm has a market cap of $429.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

