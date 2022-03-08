Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 485,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 313,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

