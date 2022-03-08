Handy (HANDY) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $91,922.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

