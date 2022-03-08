Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) vs. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Financial Contrast

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Harleysville Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 24.12% N/A N/A Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.36% 11.30% 0.99%

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Harleysville Financial pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.20 $7.28 million $1.86 13.84 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.14 $45.77 billion $2.79 4.12

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China beats Harleysville Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.