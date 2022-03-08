Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 4.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,024,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,900,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

HMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

