Harrow Health (HROW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $189.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.92. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Harrow Health by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

