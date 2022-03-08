Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric fourth-quarter 2021 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is the largest provider of electricity in Hawaii. The company is also engaged in providing its customers with affordable clean energy. The stock boasts a solid solvency position in the near term. In the year-to-date period, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, a 1% shortfall in meeting the 2030 renewable portfolio standard requirement of 40% would translate into a penalty of approximately $1.7 million for the stock.. Moreover, a comparative analysis of Hawaiian Electric’s historical 12-months forwards Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern. Also, the company experienced some delays in the commercial operation of new generation resources recently.”

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE HE opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.