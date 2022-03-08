HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.80 on Friday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

