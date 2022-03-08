HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HCWB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 6,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCW Biologics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

