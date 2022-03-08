HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,224 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $51,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 64,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

