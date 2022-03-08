Head to Head Analysis: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) versus UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UMB Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 26.57% 11.52% 0.94% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 34.98% 26.21% 2.34%

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. UMB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UMB Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

UMB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $111.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.45 $353.02 million $7.25 13.14 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $329.32 million 3.10 $115.21 million $898.55 9.01

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

