Head to Head Review: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) vs. Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 13.85% 7.78% 0.55% Solera National Bancorp 44.48% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.76 $5.09 million $1.30 12.58 Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.94 $11.09 million $2.58 4.36

Solera National Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio consists of commercial mortgage and construction loans, working capital loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

