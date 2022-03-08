Head to Head Review: ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) versus System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for System1 and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 0 0 0 N/A ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares System1 and ZW Data Action Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million 0.60 -$5.22 million ($0.07) -9.29

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -5.30% 0.67% ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68%

Risk & Volatility

System1 has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies beats System1 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

