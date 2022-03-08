HedgeTrade Trading Down 2.7% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $149.96 million and approximately $56,327.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00237152 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

