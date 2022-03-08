Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $585,999. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

