Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up to $42.07

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.07, but opened at $44.04. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 19,731 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

