Heritage Global (HGBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.51. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the third quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.