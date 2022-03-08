Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Up 44.6% in February

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 336,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRTG opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $155.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

