Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

HSY traded down $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.69. 16,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,689. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock valued at $206,227,011 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.