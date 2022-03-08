Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

HSY traded down $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.69. 16,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,689. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock valued at $206,227,011 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

