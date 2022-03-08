Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HSKA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.82. The company had a trading volume of 55,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,352.91 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.73.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

