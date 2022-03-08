Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,122. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.