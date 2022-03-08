Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.