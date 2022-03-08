HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Upgraded to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$1.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.80.

HEXO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.26.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.74.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

