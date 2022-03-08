HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HGT opened at GBX 404 ($5.29) on Tuesday. HgCapital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 308 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 446 ($5.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

HgCapital Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.