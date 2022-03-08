HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Issues Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.