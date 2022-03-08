HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires 793 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $127.14. 318,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,198. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

