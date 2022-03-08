HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires Shares of 5,431 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.71. 226,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,510,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.20 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.