HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $7.55 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 64,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 97,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPM traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.32. 1,050,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,324,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $128.95 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.