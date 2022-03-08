HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases Shares of 7,445 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.74. The company had a trading volume of 263,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.