Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CFO Robert O. Kraft Buys 47,500 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

