Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.63

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 3812635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 994.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $49,155,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

