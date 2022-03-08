HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

