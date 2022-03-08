HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HireRight stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,840. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45. HireRight has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

