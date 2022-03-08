Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.33

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.