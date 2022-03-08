Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives $9.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $303,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMLP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 4,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

