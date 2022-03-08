HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.