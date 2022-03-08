Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,671 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.41% of Horizon Bancorp worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $816.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

