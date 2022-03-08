Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,875 shares of company stock worth $17,983,764 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

