Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. 16,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

