Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.60. 10,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 16,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
