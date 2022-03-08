HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HPX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in HPX by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in HPX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in HPX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPX stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. HPX has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.27.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

