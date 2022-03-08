ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get ICON Public alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

ICLR stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $176.40 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 1,443.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.