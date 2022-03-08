IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $369.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $405.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

