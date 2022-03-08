IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

NYSE HUM opened at $426.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

