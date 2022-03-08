Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Raised by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $3,101,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.53 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.01 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

