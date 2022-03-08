Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Down 4.9%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.02 and last traded at $89.16. Approximately 12,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 432,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,141 shares of company stock valued at $9,361,808 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 260,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

