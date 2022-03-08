Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.10.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $70.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 94,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

